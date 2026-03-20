A major transfer coup in the Premier League is taking shape! Manchester United reportedly set for an €80 million deal

According to the report, however, the team currently third in the Premier League table would have to dig deep into their pockets to pry the Brazilian away. There is talk of a transfer fee of 80 million euros.

Guimaraes is set to succeed his compatriot Casemiro at Manchester. As is well known, the 34-year-old is leaving United on a free transfer at the end of the current season. His next destination is not yet known, but he is expected to leave Europe once again.