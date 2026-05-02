A juicy rumour ahead of the return leg: PSG is reportedly keen on FC Bayern Munich's superstar

Bayern's board is confident that an agreement to extend their partnership will be found. "It's well known he had an exit clause. He chose not to activate it, so he's clearly staying in Munich. Now, as planned, the club's operational managers will sit down with him after the season," explained former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a recent interview with t-online, stressing, "Our clear goal is to extend his contract."

Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that talks with Kane's representatives will begin in the coming weeks. "Kalle has said it, but that is the club's position. That has been discussed with Harry. Before the World Cup, we'll sit down and try to work something out," he told reporters during Bayern's Champions League semi-final trip to Paris.

Kane himself has repeatedly stated that he feels at home in Munich, suggesting that a near-term return to the Premier League—a prospect that has been widely speculated upon—is unlikely. The main argument put forward is that Kane could still break Alan Shearer's goal-scoring record. Shearer's record of 260 goals still stands, 47 clear of Kane's current tally.