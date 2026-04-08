A fascinating footballing paradox… The new-look Atlético attack, and Barcelona pay the price

Atlético Madrid has always been associated with defensive solidity and tactical discipline, but the current side seems different.

Simeone himself acknowledged this shift when he said the team is “in a phase where they attack better than they defend”, a statement that would never have been made in his early years with the club.

The statistics clearly reflect this change: against Flick’s Barcelona, and according to Opta’s statistics, Atlético are scoring at a rate of 1.75 goals per game, which is the highest scoring rate for the Madrid side against any version of Barcelona during Simeone’s 14-year tenure.

This figure surpasses their encounters against top managers such as Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde and Xavi, where the averages were significantly lower.