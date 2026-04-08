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A fascinating footballing paradox… The new-look Atlético attack, and Barcelona pay the price

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Barcelona’s defence under fire… and Simeone prepares the knockout blow

Atlético Madrid face a tough test against Barcelona in one of the most exciting fixtures in Spanish football. On the surface, this clash appears to be a classic battle between a defensive side and an attacking one, but in reality it presents a striking paradox.

Under the leadership of veteran Argentine Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid have become a side that scores more than they defend, whilst Barcelona suffer from a defensive system that leaves them vulnerable to their opponents, despite their attacking audacity under Hansi Flick.

  • FC Barcelona v Atlético de Madrid - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    An attacking Atlético and an unusual turnaround

    Atlético Madrid has always been associated with defensive solidity and tactical discipline, but the current side seems different.

    Simeone himself acknowledged this shift when he said the team is “in a phase where they attack better than they defend”, a statement that would never have been made in his early years with the club.

    The statistics clearly reflect this change: against Flick’s Barcelona, and according to Opta’s statistics, Atlético are scoring at a rate of 1.75 goals per game, which is the highest scoring rate for the Madrid side against any version of Barcelona during Simeone’s 14-year tenure.

    This figure surpasses their encounters against top managers such as Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde and Xavi, where the averages were significantly lower.

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    A shaky defence and key absences

    However, this improvement in attack has been accompanied by a clear decline in defence; Atlético are no longer the side capable of managing a lead and dictating the pace of the game as they once were, and factors such as individual errors, injuries and a lack of depth in the squad have contributed to this decline.

    Matters are further complicated by the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who has not recovered from his injury, placing additional pressure on the back line against Barcelona’s varied attack.

    Read also: Atlético Madrid responds to the Technical Committee’s admission of the referee’s error in the Barcelona match

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    A bold move that comes at a high price

    On the other hand, under Flick’s leadership, Barcelona play a bold attacking style, but one that carries clear risks.

    The Catalan side leaves their opponents plenty of space, particularly behind the defence, something Atlético are well aware of and look to exploit.

    Simeone and his coaching staff have sent a clear message to the players: chances will come, provided they execute attacking transitions with speed and precision.

    This explains Atlético’s success in scoring 14 goals in eight matches against Flick’s Barcelona, with most coming from counter-attacks or long balls played in behind the defence.

    Even Flick has acknowledged the problem, pointing out that the youth of his defenders, such as Pau Coparce and Gerard Martin, makes them prone to errors in positioning and decision-making.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The keys to the match: pace and decisiveness

    Atlético rely heavily on the movements of Antoine Griezmann, who remains the beating heart of the attack, alongside players such as Julián Álvarez, Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone; these are the weapons Simeone is counting on to break down Barcelona’s defence.

    The Argentine manager has made no secret of Griezmann’s importance, even sending him a direct message that reflects his strict philosophy: “I love you very much, but if you don’t run, you’re out.”

    This message sums up Simeone’s mentality, which tolerates no complacency, regardless of the player’s name.

  • simeone flickGetty Images

    An ongoing clash of philosophies

    The match appears wide open, with Barcelona looking to impose their attacking style and dominance, whilst Atlético wait for the right moment to pounce through quick counter-attacks.

    The great irony is that the team once held up as a model of defence has come to rely on attack, whilst the team known for its entertaining style is struggling defensively.

    Amidst these contradictions, the match could be decided by a small detail such as a pass into space, a quick counter-attack, or a fatal defensive error.

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