The promotion/relegation verdict will come on Whit Monday, with Wolfsburg travelling to East Westphalia for the second leg needing to overturn a deficit. The Wolves looked blunt and short on ideas in attack. Paderborn, bolstered by a solid defensive display and home-ground advantage, can now realistically target a return to the Bundesliga after a six-year absence. Jonah Stecker will miss the return fixture after picking up a second yellow card in the 90th minute plus four.

Wolfsburg, a Bundesliga mainstay since their 1997 promotion, have twice avoided relegation via the play-offs, previously denying Eintracht Braunschweig (2017) and Holstein Kiel (2018) promotion. Historically, the advantage lies with the top-flight club: since the play-offs were reinstated in 2008/09, the second-tier side has prevailed on only three occasions.

SCP reached the top flight in 2014 and 2019 via direct promotion, only to be relegated after a single season each time. Coach Ralf Kettemann labelled the potential return a "once-in-a-lifetime chance", insisting there was "significantly more to gain than to lose".