A clear message for Jude Bellingham! Barcelona's Lamine Yamal takes a dig at the Real Madrid star following their Clásico victory

All the more bitter for Real and all the sweeter for Yamal: Barça's home win in the second leg secured a second consecutive Spanish league title. Now 14 points clear of their capital rivals, the Catalans are mathematically unstoppable at the top of LaLiga.

Marcus Rashford had already put Barcelona ahead at Camp Nou in the 9th minute with a stunning free-kick. After just under 20 minutes, Ferran Torres added a second, and the score remained 2-0 until the final whistle.

Yamal, sidelined since late April with a muscle injury, watched from the stands and will remain unavailable to Hansi Flick for the rest of the campaign; nevertheless, his place in Spain's World Cup squad is not believed to be under threat.