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Out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder flies to Finland seeking medical clearance to seal La Liga transfer
Seeking medical clearance
The Spaniard has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Liverpool after breaking into the senior squad. Following a frustrating loan spell last season that was severely disrupted by a hamstring injury requiring surgery, Bajcetic is now actively seeking a fresh start.
According to Spanish journalist Diego Otero, Bajcetic "has travelled to Finland" to meet with the specialist who previously operated on him. The player will remain in the country for the next few days as he awaits the official medical green light to proceed with a transfer away from Merseyside.
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La Liga clubs circle
With Bajcetic entering the final year of his current contract at Anfield, Liverpool have seemingly opened the door for a permanent exit. Reports earlier this month indicated that the midfielder was already negotiating his departure from the club, drawing considerable attention from his home country.
Three clubs in La Liga are closely monitoring the situation, but Celta Vigo remain the frontrunners to secure a deal. The Spanish outfit have a longstanding connection with the youngster, having developed him in their academy before Liverpool signed him in 2021, and their manager Claudio Giraldez recently held direct conversations to convince him to return.
Anfield struggles and loans
Bajcetic initially showed immense promise when he made his senior debut for Liverpool during a comprehensive 9-0 victory over Bournemouth in 2022. However, his momentum stalled due to persistent fitness issues, restricting him to just 22 appearances and a single goal for the Reds.
Subsequent loan moves failed to provide the necessary spark; he managed 19 appearances during a brief stint with Red Bull Salzburg before joining Las Palmas. His time in Spain yielded just one goal in 14 matches, leaving both the player and Liverpool open to a permanent exit before the deadline.
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What next for the midfielder?
Celta Vigo are currently waiting for Bajcetic to receive full medical clearance from his doctors in Finland before they open formal negotiations with Liverpool. With only one week remaining in the current transfer window, he must act swiftly to finalise his departure. Once a clean bill of health is secured, an official bid is expected imminently.
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