'Our Performance was very POOR'! - Nicolas Tagliafico Admits Argentina Were Outplayed by Spain in World Cup Final

Tagliafico has pulled no punches when reflecting on Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, describing the collective display as significantly below the standard expected of the world champions. In an expansive interview with ClankJPV, the Olympique Lyonnais left-back conceded that Lionel Scaloni’s side struggled to cope with the high-intensity approach adopted by the European giants.

"Our performance in the final was very poor compared to our other matches, and nowhere near what we showed in 2022," Tagliafico admitted. "Unfortunately, Spain completely outplayed us tactically. I think people tried a bit to find a way to say that we weren’t the national team that everyone knew. But unfortunately, I think they tactically ran right over us. Spain are a team that press very high, take the ball away from you and dominate possession. That's exactly what we don't like. We are a team that likes to control the game with the ball. When we lose that control, we have to defend compactly, and we're not the best at that."