Bad news for Manchester United! Bruno Fernandes carrying 'complicated' injury as Portugal prepare for Norway clash

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has revealed that Fernandes is struggling with a "complicated problem" that will see him sit out the Nations League encounter against Norway in Oslo this Sunday.

The Manchester United talisman, who has been a mainstay for both his club and the national team, was noticeably absent from Portugal's final training session on Saturday as the squad prepared for their trip to the Ullevaal Stadion.

The news comes as a significant blow to the Selecao, who are looking to build momentum in their group phase campaign.