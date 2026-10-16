Javier Tebas facing punishment! La Liga chief under investigation after comparing Real Madrid's leadership to 'Nazi Germany'

The Higher Sports Council in Spain, known as the CSD, is currently evaluating whether to intervene officially following the explosive remarks made by Tebas. The La Liga president, who also serves as a vice-president for the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), caused a significant stir on Friday when he drew parallels between the editorial direction of Real Madrid TV and the historical propaganda tactics of the Third Reich.

According to Marca, the government body is analyzing the legal framework to determine if Tebas has breached institutional protocols regarding his public conduct. The news of a potential punishment for the league chief has sent shockwaves through the Spanish sporting landscape, further straining the already fractured relationship between the league's governing body and its most successful club.