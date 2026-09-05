'Amazing to see'! - Erling Haaland hails Man City's new signings Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye but admits Arsenal have the edge

Manchester City’s summer recruitment has come under intense scrutiny following the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola and the exit of stalwarts like Rodri and Bernardo Silva. However, Haaland believes the club has moved brilliantly in the market, specifically praising Fernandez and Ndiaye after their debuts at the Etihad Stadium. Fernandez was a late addition to the starting XI after an injury to Nico O'Reilly in the warm-up, but he immediately made his mark by helping create the winning goal.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels after the final whistle, the Norwegian talisman was full of admiration for the new pair. "I think they did a really good game, both of them," Haaland said. "Enzo came in and did really well on the goal and had some chances actually, he could have scored. He did well. And Ndiaye you can see his quality straight away. The way he dribbles past players, just gliding through. It was amazing to see. There’s a reason why they were brought by us, because they have quality. For them it’s about getting into the team as quickly as possible and getting the rhythm in."