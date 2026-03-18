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The Cristiano Ronaldo effect! La Liga president reveals 'significant boost' for Almeria since Al-Nassr hero's investment in Spanish club
A strategic move into ownership
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon secured a 25 per cent stake in the club through his company, CR7 Sports Investments. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner previously articulated his overarching vision for this boardroom transition, noting: "I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch. UD Almeria is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth."
Tebas praises CR7 arrival
During the presentation of La Liga's 2024-2025 economic report, Tebas detailed the transformative digital growth experienced by the Andalusian outfit. He emphasised that the 41-year-old forward's arrival is a strategic asset. The president stated: "At least on a media level, it has made Almeria increase their followers on social networks by 25 per cent, and if I am not mistaken, it has become the fifth or sixth club in Spain with the most followers. If that achieves an appropriate 'engagement', today, being in the field of social networks with many followers gives you a lot of value when looking for sponsors and everything that entails around it."
Global projection for the Spanish side
The league executive further explained that this combination of audience and interaction multiplies the attractiveness of the Rojiblancos for brands, generating economic returns beyond the pitch. He believes the global dimension of the Al-Nassr attacker acts as a catalyst for international positioning. Tebas added: "I believe that for Almeria, a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, as an investor and an ally, gives them a significant boost that I think they are going to take advantage of, because they are working on it, and I think it is an important part of the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo is at Almeria."
What next for Almeria?
While the boardroom flourishes under its high-profile investor, head coach Rubi remains completely focused on the sporting challenge. The team are currently locked in an intense battle for automatic promotion, sitting third in the standings and level on points with second place Deportivo La Coruna. Securing a top-flight return by the final matchday remains the ultimate objective for the club.
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