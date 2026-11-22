Minnesota comes into this game in second place in the NFC North, the most competitive division in the NFL this season. San Francisco, meanwhile, sit atop the NFC West and will be looking to continue their run towards securing the best record in the NFC this season.

Vikings vs 49ers Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/22/2026

Minnesota Vikings +3 @ -110 with BET99

San Francisco 49ers Team Total - Under 25 @ -110 with BET99

Kirk Cousins - Over 235.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Minnesota Vikings +3

Kirk Cousins passed his first test back in charge of the Vikings by taking out division rivals Green Bay in Week 10. The 49ers beat the Cowboys in a shootout on Sunday, winning 46-40 over their old rivals. These results show why we’re backing the Vikings here.

Minnesota play in the toughest division in the NFL and have come out of it with a 7-2 record. San Francisco, on the other hand, have played the fifth-weakest schedule in the NFL this season and still have managed to put away weak teams like the Cowboys.

We’re not saying this won’t be close, but we like the Vikings’ chances of upsetting the 49ers here. At the very least, they should cover the spread. The last time San Francisco played a defence like Minnesota’s was their 32-29 win over the Seahawks in Week 5.

Vikings vs 49ers Pick 1: Minnesota Vikings +3 @ -110 with BET99

San Francisco 49ers Team Total - Under 25

Minnesota allow their opponents to score just 14 points per game — that’s only two touchdowns a game. The 49ers, meanwhile, have scored more touchdowns than anyone in the NFL this season, with 37.

Offense beat out the Vikings’ defence in Week 9, when Minnesota lost to the Bills 23-6, but it’s hard to see that happening again with the way the Vikings lost that game. Carson Wentz threw two picks in that game with no interceptions. This allowed Buffalo to run 74 plays on offense, which is 14 more than Minnesota usually allow.

With Cousins under-centre, the Vikings should be able to control the ball more and eat up more clock than they did in that defeat. If that happens, Minnesota’s defence should be able to do their part in keeping the 49ers quiet and under 25 points.

Vikings vs 49ers Pick 2: San Francisco 49ers Team Total - Under 25 @ -110 with BET99

Kirk Cousins - Over 235.5 Passing Yards

Kirk Cousins has hit the ground running to start his second stint in Minnesota after being traded from the Raiders. He passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay in Week 10, which was his first game back in purple and yellow.

He’s already played the 49ers this year and had a tough time against them, throwing three picks in a 38-17 loss. That said, he has much better weapons around him this time and a much more stable offense all-around.

Cousins provides a much-needed upgrade at quarterback for Minnesota. With the tools around him, he could have a big game in Mexico City.

Vikings vs 49ers Pick 3: Kirk Cousins - Over 235.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BET99

Vikings vs 49ers Start Time

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers head to Mexico City for a big Sunday Night Football (11/22) matchup at the iconic Estadio Azteca (Estadio Banorte). The game is set to kick off at 8:20pm ET (7:20pm local time). You can watch it live in Canada on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Vikings vs 49ers Game Details