The Oilers (17-3-3) look like a good bet to take first place in the Pacific Division this year. Following Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Florida, Edmonton hold a big lead over nearest challengers Las Vegas, having gone 6-1-1 so far in November. The Oilers have won nine of their last 11 games. They also boast the NHL’s top points scorer in Connor McDavid (55) and its most prolific goal scorer, Leon Draisaitl (T-1st with 21 goals).

Tampa Bay (14-5-2) are also running hot this season. The Lightning took down the Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday to stay at the top of the Atlantic Division. They finished second in the division and third overall in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26, and were knocked out in the first round by the Montreal Canadiens.

Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Predictions, Picks & Odds - 7:30 pm - Nov 19th 2026

Oilers Moneyline @ 2.20 with BET99

Oilers to win P1 @ 3.10 with BET99

Over 6.5 goals @ 2.10 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Oilers to take road win: Edmonton Moneyline

While the recent head-to-head between these two teams has favoured the Lightning, I can’t look past Edmonton as the Oilers continue in great shape this year.

Edmonton has been awesome on the road so far. The Oilers have picked up 10 wins in 11 away games in 2026-27, with just one overtime loss on their record. That gives them a road P% of .955, by some distance the best record of any team this season in the NHL. Edmonton had the luxury of rationing playing minutes in Tuesday’s third period against Florida after racing into a four-goal lead, and that will leave the team fresh for the visit to Tampa Bay.

Oilers vs Lightning Pick 1: Oilers Moneyline @ 2.20 with BET99

Edmonton to hit first: Oilers to win P1

No team in pro hockey starts games as furiously as the Oilers. On Tuesday, Edmonton already enjoyed a 2-0 lead over the Panthers when the first period finished, a pattern that has held throughout the season to date. Overall the Oilers have outscored opposing teams 28-9 before the first buzzer, the biggest 1P goal differential of any NHL franchise in 2026-27.

The Oilers have scored first in 17 of their 23 games and have a 15-0-2 record in those games. On the road, their numbers in the first period are even more impressive, with 19 goals scored and just two allowed.

Oilers vs Lightning Pick 2: Oilers win P1 @ 3.10 with BET99

Lots of goals in Tampa: Over 6.5 goals

The over makes a lot of sense for this one. Both Edmonton and Tampa Bay are elite offensive units ranking among the very best in hockey.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 91 goals this season, while their mark of 49 goals on the road is second only to the Wild, who have played 15 away games to Edmonton’s 11. Tampa Bay have hit 79 goals to also rank inside the top 10 in pro hockey. The Oilers are 6-5 on the over this year playing on the road while the Lightning have a 12-9 O/U record in 2026-27.

Oilers vs Lightning Pick 3: Over 6.5 goals @ 2.10 with BET99

Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Start Time

The Oilers are looking to extend a six-game winning run on Thursday when they visit the Lightning in Florida. Edmonton has been formidable as of late and enjoys a comfortable lead at the top of the Pacific Division, but there is still a long way to go in this NHL season and a win against Tampa Bay would further strengthen the Oilers’ bid for a first Stanley Cup title since 1990.

Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game Details