bet365 Bonus Code: Get $50 in Bonus Bets for the Cavs vs Raptors NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs spotlight shifts to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Game 4, and you can get a boost by claiming the bet365 bonus code, which unlocks $50 in Bonus Bets. The Cavs enter the Scotiabank Arena with a 2-1 lead, looking to avoid a deadlock before heading back stateside. Expect all the intensity and drama right from the 1:00 PM EDT tip-off.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 4/26/2026

How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Head to the bet365 website or download the mobile app. Select “Join” in the top‑right corner and complete the sign‑up form. Enter the promo code 365GOAL during registration to activate your welcome bonus. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or matchups with odds of –500 or longer. After your first wager settles—win or lose— you’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days; they are not withdrawable as cash.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs continue to deliver high‑stakes drama, and Game 4 between the Cavaliers and Raptors on April 26 at 1:00 PM EDT promises to be no different. Our expert is ready to highlight the wagers that could offer the best value in this crucial matchup.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors, Apr 26, 1:00 PM EDT (Game 4)

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors in a pivotal Game 4 with Cleveland leading the series 2–1, but momentum shifting after Toronto’s dominant Game 3 win. The Raptors exploded offensively, winning 126–104 behind huge performances from Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, exposing Cleveland’s turnover issues and defensive lapses.

Cleveland had controlled the first two games behind Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, but Game 3 showed vulnerability when their offense stalls and turnovers rise. The Cavs still have the more proven offensive core, especially with interior support from Evan Mobley, but consistency is now a concern.

Odds for Game 4 project a tight matchup, with Cleveland as slight favorites, -3.5 on the spread and -161 on the moneyline. Toronto comes in at +135 on the moneyline, and the total nears 220.5.

Toronto’s home form and confidence after Game 3 make them attractive as underdogs. The Raptors’ pace and defensive pressure could again disrupt Cleveland’s rhythm. Lean Raptors +points, with a slight preference toward the over if turnovers fuel transition scoring.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Bonus Bets will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

* The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.