bet365 Bonus Code 365GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Mexico vs South Korea, 2026 World Cup

Both sides won their openers and now meet for early control of the group. Mexico are unbeaten in eight matches this year, while South Korea battled back to beat Czechia in their tournament opener. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code 365GOAL and collect $50 in bonus bets regardless of the result.

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Mexico are priced at +105 on the moneyline, with the draw at +220 and South Korea the outright underdog at +300. The total sits at 2.5 goals, over at +138 and under at -170. Both sides won their openers and sit level on points atop Group A.

Mexico is on a really nice run. They’ve netted 11 across their last five outings while conceding just three.

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Javier Aguirre's group has not lost all year and looked sharp again in the opener, getting goals from two different game-breakers. Hong Myung-bo's side trailed in the second half but answered with quality, with a midfielder and a fevered substitute combining for both goals.

Our soccer analyst has been digging into the data from both openers and has his card ready for Thursday night in Guadalajara.

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Mexico vs South Korea, Group A - 6/18 - 9pm ET, Guadalajara Stadium, Zapopan, Mexico

Raul Jimenez anytime goalscorer (+190) is the first thing I wrote down looking at this card. He scored the rebound goal against Serbia in the final tune-up, then beat the South Africa back line again seven days later in the opener. Back-to-back goals against different styles of opponent tells me this is a striker who has found his timing right when it matters most. +190 is solid value in my opinion.

South Korea's goalkeeper to make 3+ saves (-180) isn't flashy, but the volume argument is strong. Mexico put up shot after shot in that Serbia rout and controlled large stretches against South Africa. Kim Seung-gyu was already called into a couple of important stops late in the Czechia win, and I expect Thursday brings him plenty more work defending a slim lead.

Julian Quinones to score or assist (+145) gives me a second piece of the Mexico attack at a fair number. He opened the scoring against South Africa and hit the post against Serbia before Jimenez cleaned up the rebound. Involved in a goal in back-to-back matches is exactly the pattern I look for in a prop like this.

There's a part of me that wants to respect the draw, since high stakes group games like this one tend to get cagey, but Mexico's finishing has been too sharp lately to fade. I'll lean Mexico on the moneyline (+105) as my closing call, trusting the home country support in Guadalajara.

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