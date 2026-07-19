bet365 Bonus Code 365GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses For Spain vs Argentina, 2026 World Cup Final

Spain are on a nice winning streak. They’ve kept six clean sheets in seven matches, the most impressive against France. Argentina are the reigning champions and have Lionel Messi in what could be his final international match for Argentina. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code 365GOAL and collect $50 in bonus bets no matter what happens.

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Spain are -150 to lift the cup with Argentina at +130. On the 90-minute moneyline, Spain are +125, Argentina at +260, and the draw at +195. The over 2.5 in 90 minutes sits at +130, under at -160.

Lamine Yamal has registered six assists in this tournament. Messi enters with eight goals and four assists. Spain's Unai Simon has conceded just once all tournament.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Argentina needed extra time to beat Switzerland in the quarterfinal and then delivered another comeback performance in the semifinal, with Lautaro Martinez's late goal in Atlanta sending them to New Jersey.

Spain have been clinical and cold throughout. They beat France 2-0 in the semifinal. And this is their first final appearance since 2010 when they beat the Netherlands 1-0. Mikel Merino has scored in two consecutive knockout matches as a substitute, against Portugal and Belgium. Our soccer analyst has the card set for Sunday.

Spain vs Argentina, World Cup Final - 7/19 - 3pm ET

Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer including extra time (+140) is the pick this card starts with for me. Could be his last Eight goals in seven scoring appearances. A late assist vs Switzerland. A 39-year-old who has played his best football of the entire tournament in the knockout stage, not the group stage. Spain will build specifically to stop him.

Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer including extra time (+150) is the complementary Spain pick. He scored five tournament goals before the final, including penalties and open-play finishes. In the semifinal against France he converted from the spot inside the first half. He'll get chances against an Argentine defense that has been solid but vulnerable to Spain's movement through central channels.

Under 2.5 goals in 90 minutes (-160) is the tactical play. Argentina and Spain play similar football. Patient buildup, positional superiority, slow pace. The 2010 final ended 1-0 after extra time. Both coaching staffs will set up to not lose before they set up to win. One goal is the most likely shape of the first 90 minutes.

Messi to score (+140) and under 2.5 goals in regulation (-160) are the two positions I'm building around. A tight, brilliant final decided in the second half or in extra time.

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