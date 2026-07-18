bet365 Bonus Code 365GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses For France vs England, 2026 World Cup

France fell 2-0 to Spain in Dallas. England's tournament ended in Atlanta, where they were up 1-0 into the second half. Nobody wants to be in a third-place match. But $29 million and bronze medals are still on the line. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code 365GOAL and get $50 in bonus bets whatever the result.

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France are -110 on the moneyline, England at +280, and the draw at +280. To finish third, France are -205 and England +164. The over 3.5 goals sits at +108 and the under at -132. Both teams to score is priced at -280. It’s a steep number that reflects just how many goals these two attacks have produced across this entire tournament.

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Click the link above and you'll arrive at bet365's new account page On mobile? Download the bet365 app from your state's store before you begin Go through every step of the registration form until it's fully complete Type 365GOAL into the bonus code section when you reach it Add a minimum deposit of $10 to get the account funded Put $10 on France vs England or any other market you want $50 in bonus bets are credited to your account after that wager settles

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

France entered 2026 as one of the favorites after back-to-back final appearances. Mbappe finished the tournament with the Golden Boot lead, and he has every reason to add to that tally against England.

England, meanwhile, showed character all tournament only to run into Lautaro Martinez at exactly the wrong moment. Tuchel said after the loss that his players need to find something personal to play for on Saturday. These are professional footballers. They'll find it. Our soccer analyst has his picks set.

France vs England, 3rd Place Match - 7/18 - 5pm ET

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer (-135) is the cornerstone. He didn't score in the semifinal, a rare blank in what has been a historic tournament, and the third-place match is exactly where players of his caliber return to form. Against an England defense that conceded twice in Atlanta against Argentina, Mbappe with full attacking freedom in a match France want to win is a number I'll take even at negative odds.

Over 3.5 total goals (+108) is the value play here. Neither team will be compact or defensively structured the way they were in knockout matches with everything riding on the result. France's attack has been the most productive at the tournament. England have Kane and Bellingham, who between them have 12 tournament goals. A third-place match with no pressure and plus money on four goals is a number that should not last.

Jean-Philippe Mateta anytime goalscorer (+135) rounds the card out. He's been dangerous all tournament and should start Saturday with full minutes on offer. At +135, he's a genuine threat in a game where defensive shape is secondary.

Mbappe to score (-135) and over 3.5 goals (+108) are the two I'm most committed to. Expect this match to be the most entertaining game of the tournament's final weekend.

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