bet365 Bonus Code: Get $50 in Bonus Bets for the Hawks vs Knicks NBA Playoff Game

The bet365 Bonus Code is your chance to cash in on $50 in Bonus Bets as the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks collide in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs. You can level up your game‑day experience while watching Jalen Johnson and the Hawks battle Jalen Brunson’s Knicks in a showdown at 8:00 PM EDT tonight. This isn’t just basketball—it’s your opportunity to turn playoff intensity into winning potential.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

Let's get it cracking in the Eastern Conference as the Atlanta Hawks face the New York Knicks in Game 2 of this playoff series. Hear from our expert on what direction to go for your playoff predictions.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks, Apr 20, 8:00 PM EDT

Game 2 between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks tips off tonight at 8:00 PM EDT, with New York holding a 1–0 series lead after a convincing Game 1 win.

The Knicks took Game 1 by a 113–102 score, powered by Jalen Brunson, who dropped 28 points, including a scorching start that set the tone early. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and interior presence, while New York’s third-quarter surge created separation that Atlanta couldn’t recover from. For the Hawks, CJ McCollum led with 26 points and Jalen Johnson chipped in 23, but turnovers and poor second-half shooting proved costly.

Heading into Game 2, the Knicks are again favored, with the spread around -5.5, moneyline near -190, and Atlanta at +155, while the total sits in the 217.0 range. New York’s edge lies in its physical defense and half-court execution, which disrupted Atlanta’s rhythm late in Game 1. The Hawks, meanwhile, must clean up turnovers and get more efficient production, especially from their backcourt, to avoid falling into a 0–2 hole.

Game 2 is a swing spot and Atlanta has the urgency, but unless they solve New York’s defensive adjustments, the Knicks remain in control.

Best Bet: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Player Prop Lean: Brunson over 27.5 points

Brunson over 27.5 points Total Lean: Under 217.0.

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