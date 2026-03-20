bet365 Bonus Code: Get $50 in Bonus Bets for Iowa vs Clemson, March Madness Games

Get more out of today’s marquee hoops action with the bet365 bonus code as you unlock up to $50 in bonus bets. Expect more March Madness intensity as the #9 Iowa Hawkeyes battle with the #8 Clemson Tigers at 6:50 PM EDT.

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bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 3/20/2026

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NCAA Tournament

With your $50 in Bonus Bets, courtesy of the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL, you’re all geared up for the March Madness clash between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Clemson Tigers. Here’s a breakdown from our college hoops expert to help you spot the smartest betting angles and approach the showdown with confidence.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Clemson Tigers, Mar 20, 6:50 PM EDT

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs Clemson Tigers game is a tight 8–9 seed battle, with Iowa (21–12) slightly favored around -2 and the total sitting near 128–129, signaling a slow, defensive contest. Iowa’s offense revolves around elite guard Bennett Stirtz, a First-Team All-Big Ten performer who drives scoring and playmaking, and complementary pieces like Cam Manyawu and Tavion Banks, who add athleticism and defensive pressure. The Hawkeyes (-125 ML) excel at forcing turnovers and controlling tempo, ranking among the better defensive units in the field.

Clemson (24–10) counters with a balanced, physical lineup led by RJ Godfrey (11.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and guard Jestin Porter, alongside versatile contributors like Nick Davidson and Dillon Hunter, who anchors perimeter defense and ball movement. The Tigers (+110 ML) rely on defense, holding opponents to roughly mid-60s scoring and playing a similarly methodical pace.

From a betting angle, possessions will be limited, making the under 129 highly attractive given both teams’ defensive identity. Iowa’s edge at guard—particularly Stirtz’s shot creation—gives them a slight advantage to cover the short spread (-102), but expect a physical, one-possession game where execution late determines the outcome.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

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