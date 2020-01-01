Zungu linked with Gerrard's Rangers for Europa League experience

The Bafana midfielder’s agent speaks about a possible move away from Amiens this summer

Bafana Bafana and SC midfielder Bongani Zungu continues to attract interest from European clubs as his agent Alexis Ramalingam confirms he is talking to a French club and others in Europe.

The former anchorman is reportedly on the radar of Scottish giants FC but his handler has refused to name the clubs that are keen to land the South African's signature.

Meanwhile, reports in suggests the recently-relegated Amiens are willing to let ‘Ben10’ leave for around €4million (approximately £3.8million) after he entered into the last year of his contract in the north of .

More teams

“There’s a big possibility that he leaves France this summer but we can’t comment about any clubs for now in order to respect the clubs we are in talks with,” Ramalingam told Scotsman.

“There’s interest in and in other parts of Europe but I just can’t reveal where for now.”

Just after his club was relegated to Ligue 2 following a decision to call the 2019/20 Ligue1 campaign was forcefully completed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Zungu expressed his desire to further his career elsewhere in Europe.

The publication indicates that a long-term deal is on the table waiting for Zungu should the two teams eventually come to an agreement, with the Bafana international eager to make the switch to Scotland and play Uefa football under Steven Gerrard next season.

In addition, the Scottish outlet has it that the team managed by former midfielder and skipper is prepared to pay the money wanted by Amiens.

Article continues below

The former University of Pretoria midfielder parted ways with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions and joined Vitoria de Guimaraes in in 2016, before finding his way to Amiens in Ligue 1 the following year.

Zungu came close to completing his switch to Real Mallorca in the Spanish in the January transfer window, but the French club opted to retain his services at the last hour but that has not affected the 27-year-old’s interest of going to play in the Spanish top-flight.

Taking a look at his contribution this past term, the Duduza-born midfielder featured in 24 games across all competitions and netted a single goal and one assist.