Zulu and Kundanaji score as BIIK Kazygurt secure Champions League Round of 32 berth

The Zambian duo were on target as their efforts saw the Kazakhstan outfit subdue PK 35 Vantaa on Tuesday

Racheal Kundanaji and Chisha Zulu scored in BIIK Kazygurt's 4-1 win over PK 35 Vantaa in their final Uefa Women's playoff encounter on Tuesday.

The Zambian duo, who joined the Kazakhstani side this summer, made an instant impact as they helped BIIK to back-to-back wins over EBS Skala and Flora.

With a point needed to seal their passage, Zulu opened her Champions League account, firing BIIK in front 23 minutes into the game.

Yekaterina Babshuk doubled BIIK's lead, scoring her third goal of the tournament six minutes from the half time break.

After the restart, Kundanaji scored the third and her first Champions League goal for the Kazakhstani champions on the hour mark before Marija Ilic sealed the rout two minutes later.

Vera Saastamoinen then scored the consolation goal in the added time for the Finish outfit at the Kadriorg Stadium.

Zulu's early strike against PK 35 means she has become the first Zambian female footballer to score in a Champions League match.

's Charity Reuben, who scored in BIIK's 2-0 triumph over Flora last Saturday, was a late substitute in Tuesday's win.

The result means BIIK are through to the knockout stages after securing nine points from three games to finish top of Group F.