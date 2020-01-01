Two clean sheets doesn't mean Chelsea have turned a corner defensively, warns Zouma

Frank Lampard's side shut out Sevilla and Manchester United last week but the centre-back has warned they must not get complacent

Kurt Zouma says it is premature to say have "turned a corner" when it comes to defending after they kept consecutive clean sheets.

The Blues played out goalless draws against and last week - a defensive improvement on the previous week's 3-3 tie with .

Zouma has warned they cannot afford to believe they have solved all of their problems at the back but is confident they can maintain this run when they take on Krasnodar in the on Wednesday.

More teams

"I don’t think we can talk about turning a corner, we are just trying to do our best every game," he told reporters. "The last two games we did well to get the clean sheets but that’s just two games. We want to keep doing that and we have to work to get clean sheets."

He continued: "Everyone's been training hard. I think we also played good opponents but defensively we did a great job in the last two games. We did great. The communication has been better too. Also I think the lads put in an effort to keep the clean sheets. Everyone is working the same way.

"We know each other better now because the new players have mixed in well. We've not had much time to prepare because of a short time in training and many, many games. We'll get there soon hopefully. We just need to enjoy ourselves."

Summer signing Thiago Silva played the full 90 minutes of Chelsea's last two matches and Zouma is happy with the 36-year-old's impact.

"He brings experience. We know he's been winning a lot of trophies. As soon as he came in he was part of the group, already talking to the players," the French centre-back added. "It's great for us. He brings calm and all of his experience.

Article continues below

"We've got quality everywhere. Of course Thiago Silva has been good since he came but before that we were doing good too. There's nothing to prove. We're here to win the game and win as a team. There is nothing to prove for us."

The game takes place the day after Zouma's 26th birthday, and the Frenchman knows what his perfect present will be.

He said: "I want a clean sheet and a win. That would be the best gift I could have."