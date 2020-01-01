Zock re-hired by FC Sion 11 weeks after Covid-19 sacking

The 26-year-old was among nine players who were fired by the Swiss Super League side in March

international midfielder Christian Zock is back at FC Sion, over two months after he was fired by the club for refusing to accept a wage cut.

In March, Zock was dismissed together with eight other players, Seydou Doumbia, Pajatim Kasami, ex- players Johan Djourou and Alex Song, Mickael Facchinetti, Birama Ndoye, Ermir Lenjani, and former captain Xavier Kouassi.

But Zock, who has 12 league appearances and an assist this season, is back together with Kasami, and the duo was part of Monday and Tuesday's training session as Sion returned to the pitch.

Kasami said he "ultimately took a salary reduction while not training fully," with the player's contract set to expire at the end of June, while Sion stated that Zock and the club "reached an agreement until June 30."

Zock is, however, likely to stay beyond that date as the resumption is set for June 20 with Sion hosting log leaders St Gallen.

Club president Christian Constantin said they will engage players with contracts expiring at the end of June so that they continue playing until the completion of the season.

"We must discuss with all the players at the end of their contracts. It will be done in the days to come. We must settle these questions as soon as possible," Constantin told the club website.

Coach Ricardo Dionisio is also approaching the end of his contract which runs out on June 30, with his team currently eighth on the 10-team Super League log.

"Here too, we have a situation to resolve," said Constantin.

However, two of the fired players, Kouassi and Djourou, have since joined another Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax, and the duo began training with their new club on Monday.

They signed as free agents for the rest of the season, with their contracts subject to extension.

"Johan and I will be in action against Thun on the 20th [of June] when the season restarts. With the sequence of matches, recovery and the ability to finish matches will be decisive," Kouassi was quoted as saying by RTS Sport.

Following the midfield void left by some of the sacked players, Ivorian defensive midfielder Serey Die has also started training after returning to Sion last week after seven years away, playing for , Neuchatel Xamax, Aarau and two stints at FC .