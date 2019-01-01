Ziyech suggests he could stay with Ajax beyond this season

The Moroccan has garnered plenty of attention from top clubs with his displays for the Eredivisie side over the past three seasons

Hakim Ziyech has suggested he may not be ready to leave after this season comes to an end, saying he is "someone who is very picky".

The 26-year-old has been reported to have had admirers in the past thanks to strong seasons in the Eredivisie with FC Twente and later Ajax.

But Ziyech has seemingly taken things to a higher level this term for Ajax during a remarkable campaign for himself individually and the club as a whole.

The international has scored 19 goals and added 20 assists in all competitions, with Ajax in first place domestically and having sensationally defeated and in the knockout stage to advance to the semi-final round, where they will face .

That form has led to increased reported transfer interest from around Europe, with and just two of the many teams linked with the 26-year-old.

Though many expect him to move on at season's end, Ziyech has warned he isn't necessarily ready to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena and only will seek an exit if the right situation appeals to him.

“Anything is possible," the attacking midfielder told Inside Ajax.

“I am always someone who is very picky and there must be a club that I want to trade in for Ajax. That doesn’t just happen.”

Ziyech, who joined Ajax from Twente in 2016, has a contract with the club through the 2020-21 season.

He is one of many players who the Dutch club will face a battle to keep past the season, with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and David Neres among those drawing eyes from Europe's top sides, while Frenkie de Jong has already agreed to a move to .

Ajax are currently level on points with atop the Eredivisie table, and will take on Groningen in league play on Saturday.

Their Champions League semi-final with Spurs begins with the first leg on April 30, before the return leg a week later.