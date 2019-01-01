Ziyech scores as Tottenham dent Ajax's Champions League final ambition

The Dutch outfit looked to be in control of the game but a Moura second-half hat-trick saw them crash out of the competition

Hakim Ziyech and his side suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat to Hotspur, who progressed to the final of the Uefa on away goals.

The Dutch outfit came into Wednesday’s tie off a 1-0 away victory over Mauricio Pochettino's men and started the game brightly.

Captain Matthijs de Ligt headed a fifth-minute opener from a corner before Ziyech made it 2-0 10 minutes before half-time.

However, after the break, the visitors started the fight back with Lucas Moura scoring twice to level in the 55th and 59th minutes.

Ziyech was denied the chance to put his side back in front, striking the crossbar just after the hour mark.

Tottenham would go on to grab the all-important goal deep into stoppage time, with Moura steering in past Andre Onana from a Dele Alli assist to halt Ajax's glorious run in the competition this season.

The win at the Amsterdam Arena has set up Tottenham for a final with in Madrid.