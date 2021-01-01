Ziyech: Expect a more attacking Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur

The Moroccan playmaker is raring to return to action after missing his side's victory over Burnley on Sunday

Hakim Ziyech has stated Chelsea are ready to attack and control their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

The 27-year-old revealed the Blues have been working to dominate possession in games since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard and they hope to continue their style of play against Spurs.

Ziyech is expected to return to the matchday squad after he was rested for their 2-0 victory against Burnley on Sunday and he is aiming for victory at Stamford Bridge after both London teams played out a goalless draw back in November.

“I’m feeling good. I’m fit and of course I’m hungry as well,” Ziyech told the club website. “It wasn’t really an injury, more like game and training overloading. Sometimes you have to be smart and let the body relax. The coach did well, we spoke about it and we did that so now I’m ready.

“I think you will see a Chelsea that attacks more and controls the game more. That’s what we’ve tried to do in the last two games, to play with possession and from there try to attack a lot.

“When we played them last time, it was against a team that really played on the counter with quick people on the sides but really staying compact so there was not a lot of space for us. It then is the job to keep the ball and let the ball do the work, move it quickly and in the end, spaces will come.”

On how he is adapting to life under Tuchel, the Morocco international said: “It’s been good so far. We’ve had a good week. It’s not always nice when a manager leaves and a new one comes in but he’s brought his new ideas and everybody is excited to work under him.

“The training has been different and in the last two games our formation and playing style was different as well so he really has his own ideas about the game. For us, it’s important to adapt quickly to it, to focus on the games and to follow the information the coach is giving us so we play how he wants us to play.”