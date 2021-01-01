Ziyech ends 17-game Premier League goal drought with Manchester City equaliser

The Morocco playmaker inspired the Blues' comeback victory at the Etihad Stadium with his second-half strike

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech ended his 17-game goal drought in the Premier League with his equaliser in their 2-1 comeback win at Manchester City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old canceled out Raheem Sterling's first-half opener for the hosts with his left-footed strike from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute.

The strike was Ziyech's first goal since he opened his Premier League goal account against Burnley at Turf Moor in October.

He was later replaced in the 76th minute by Callum Hudson-Odoi, however, a stoppage-time effort from Marcos Alonso completed the turnaround for Chelsea who remain unbeaten in their last eight away games in the English top-flight under Thomas Tuchel.

A few weeks ago, Ziyech scored the only goal that fired the Blues into the FA Cup final after they defeated Man City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

The Morocco international has now scored six goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was the other African star that was on parade at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday while Algeria's Riyad Mahrez was an unused substitute on City's bench.

Although Sterling beat him to score City's opening goal, Mendy made some fine saves between the sticks and he calmly stopped Sergio Aguero's penalty just before half-time.

The victory fired Chelsea to third in the Premier League table with 64 points after 35 matches while City remain unmoved at the top with 80 points.

Before both teams battle for the Champions League title in Istanbul on May 29, Manchester City will be focused on returning to winning ways against Newcastle United next Friday while Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on May 12.