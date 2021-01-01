Ziyech: Chelsea like to play against strong teams after confidence-boosting win over Man City

The Blues put in a brave performance on Saturday as they fought back from a goal deficit to claim maximum points against Pep Guardiola's men

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech claims they like facing ‘strong teams’ after their 2-1 comeback victory against Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Following Raheem Sterling’s first-half opener for the visitors at Stamford Bridge, Ziyech inspired the Blues’ fightback with his equaliser in the 63rd minute and Marcos Alonso scored the stoppage-time winning goal.

Saturday’s leveler was Ziyech’s second goal against City having scored the match-winning goal that knocked them out of the FA Cup on April 17.

Chelsea moved up to third in the league table and the former Ajax star has narrated the situation in the Blues’ dressing room after trailing 1-0 at the break which motivated their spirited second-half performance.

“I think we like to play against strong teams,” Ziyech told the club website. “Everybody was hungry in this game, even in the first half. We go 1-0 down to the dressing room [at half-time] but it was more like a 0-0.

“We were also a little bit lucky that they missed the penalty. If it is 2-0 you go into the dressing room differently, but they missed and we still had faith and belief and I think we showed that in the second half. We came good out of the dressing room.

“My goal was a good moment for me, I took it with both hands and it was good that it goes in. For me, it was more like a draw game but in the end, we still had one attack and we claimed the win.”

Chelsea and Manchester City will battle it out again in the Champions League final on May 29, and the Morocco international admits that Saturday’s victory boosts their belief ahead of ‘a different game’ in Istanbul.

“It gives confidence of course but in three weeks it will be a totally different game, and three weeks is still long, we have some other games to play. When it comes closer we will focus fully on that game,” he added.

Ziyech and his Chelsea teammates will be focused on extending their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League when they host Arsenal on Wednesday.