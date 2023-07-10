Back again? Zinedine Zidane one of four ex-Real Madrid players on shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are considering reappointing Zinedine Zidane for a third time as they seek to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti has agreed to become Brazil manager and will take the job next year, ahead of the 2024 Copa America. As a result, Real are seeking a replacement and the Daily Mail claims Zidane is one of four ex-players being considered for the role. Zidane has managed Real twice, between 2016 and 2018, and 2019 and 2021. He has won the Champions League three times and La Liga twice.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that the only issue with appointing Zidane may be his desire to take over as France boss, and as a result, Real are considering alternatives as well. The club are also said to have shortlisted Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, along with two youth coaches: Alvaro Arbeloa and Raul. Arbeola is currently a youth team coach, while Raul manages Real Madrid Castilla.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Zidane is said to be keen on a return to the dugout, but Real may be one of his only options, and he is also the hero of Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT? There is no major rush for Real to appoint a new boss, with Ancelotti set to see out the final year of his contract, and due diligence is likely to be taking place right now.