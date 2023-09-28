Zinedine Zidane is in the house! David Beckham welcomes ex-Real Madrid teammate as Inter Miami prepare for U.S. Open Cup final without Lionel Messi

Inter Miami owner David Beckham and ex-Real Madrid teammate Zinedine Zidane linked up pregame Wednesday as Inter Miami prepare to play without Messi!

Zidane attends U.S. Open Cup final

Welcomed by Herons owner David Beckham

Messi misses match to injury

WHAT HAPPENED? After missing out on the match due to injury, Lionel Messi will not partake in the action Wednesday evening as Inter Miami host the Houston Dynamo in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup final. However, football royalty still graced the pitch beforehand as Herons owner David Beckham welcomed his ex-Real Madrid teammate to the pitch pregame.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Zidane is one of many celebrities to come watch Messi this summer since the Argentine's arrival, with Prince Harry, Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson and Michael Jordan all taking in the scenes previously as well!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? They'll look to pull off an astonishing result Wednesday evening without Lionel Messi!

