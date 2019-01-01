Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona gives hope of injury recovery ahead of Congo tie

The striker is a doubt for the weekend's crucial Afcon qualifier against the Red Devils

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona has watered down the magnitude of his groin injury that made him doubtful for Sunday's qualifier against Congo Brazzaville in Harare.

The 28-year-old Lokeren striker sustained a groin injury that saw him miss the 3-1 Belgian First Division A match win over Cercle Brugge last Sunday.

Arriving in Harare on Tuesday, Musona played down worries that have cast doubt over his availability for the Group G decider.

“I went for a scan and they saw a small rupture on my groin, so they said it’s nothing big, so I will see in the next coming days how I will recover,” Musona told The Herald.

“I am feeling okay at this moment, but I think I have to go to the field and try to do the things that I was doing before I was feeling the pain and see how I am feeling.

“But, at this moment, I can run normally, I have no pain, so I just have to go and try to kick the ball and see.”

Musona has scored four goals in as many matches in this qualifying campaign, underlying his importance in the Warriors squad.

Zimbabwe need just a point to qualify for 2019, their fourth ever Afcon tournament.

Meanwhile, another Group D hopeful DR Congo will be missing veteran forward Dieumerci Mbokani when they host Liberia on Sunday.

The Royal Antwerp striker was called for national duty after nearly a three-year absence from the DR Congo team.

"Dieumerci Mbokani will not be available following a meniscus (knee) injury according to medical sources from his Belgian club Antwerp," the DR Congo football federation reported on their official website.

Florent Ibenge’s men need nothing short of victory to book a place at the Afcon finals.