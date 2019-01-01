Zikos Chua confirmed to have suffered an ACL injury

Eagles coach Noor Ali confirms Zikos Chua has suffered an ACL injury

coach, Noor Ali, has given an update on injured midfielder Zikos Chua's status.

Zikos, who suffered an injury in the AFF U18 Championship and was flown back to Singapore for medical tests is confirmed to have suffered an ACL injury.

He will be out for several months - news which will come as a huge blow for the Eagles and the Cubs.

The U18 squad in their last game against Cambodia had shown support for their team-mate by holding up his jersey when posing for their pre-match photo. They went on to win against Cambodia 1-0.