Zidane unsure if title challenge will determine future ahead of Real Madrid’s Clasico clash with Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane will leave any decision on his future as manager in the hands of others, with the Frenchman reluctant to speculate on whether he needs the Liga title in order to keep his job.

The Frenchman has delivered on that front before, with a hat-trick of crowns also secured during a memorable first stint in charge at Santiago Bernabeu.

An SOS call was sounded out to him during the 2018-19 campaign as Real sought to get back on track after failed stints in the dugout from Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Zidane has had to rebuild a squad that no longer boasts the considerable quality of Cristiano Ronaldo and is currently sweating on challenges for honours at home and in Europe.

A Clasico clash with arch-rivals is next on the agenda for Madrid, with it possible that the Blancos could clamber back to the Liga summit on Sunday.

Quizzed on whether he needs silverware in order to remain in his post for 2020-21, Zidane told reporters: “Well, that's someone else's decision. I know what I need to do...but you can only have one title winner.

“You [the press] have a job to do and I have mine to do. We've had some bad results, but I have the strength to go on and the players to do so.”

Real have endured an untimely wobble over recent weeks, dropping domestic points against and while also crashing out of the and suffering a 2-1 defeat to in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

“It's delicate,” Zidane said of Madrid’s current position.

“It's true we've not had great results but this happens. We know we can change this. We're good enough and, with the fans behind us from the start.”

He added on the value of victory in the Clasico: “I understand our fans could be upset but we'll give 100%.

“All our games are important. There are three points up for grabs, but it's a special game and we'll do what we can to win it.

“When a team drops points, people over-analyse. We are still working hard and looking forward to turning the tide.

“Both clubs are first and second in the table. Neither side is a disaster, we're the top two.

“It's a great chance to turn the momentum. I'm a positive person and my players will go out to win.

“I could sit here for half an hour and talk about how the game could go. As I've said, we'll give it our best shot.”

Barca talisman Lionel Messi will once again provide the greatest threat to Real at Santiago Bernabeu, but Zidane has no special plans for trying to contain the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He said of the mercurial Argentine: “We all know how important he is, he's their star player. We know what they can do and what we need to do.”