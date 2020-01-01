‘Zidane can be Real Madrid’s version of Ferguson or Wenger’ – Modric says Blancos boss is ‘untouchable’

The Croatian midfielder has enjoyed working under all of his coaches at Santiago Bernabeu, but considers his current manager to be special

Zinedine Zidane is “untouchable” at and can become the Blancos’ version of Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger, says Luka Modric.

Santiago Bernabeu is not renowned for being a place in which coaches spend a prolonged period of time.

The Liga giants are forever looking to the future, with their sights set on acquiring the next ‘Galacticos’ on and off the field.

Zidane has ticked those boxes as a player and manager, with the iconic Frenchman boasting the respect and reputation that has allowed him to prosper where others have struggled.

Two domestic titles and three Champions League crowns have been secured under his guidance, across a couple of spells at the helm, and Modric believes the World Cup winner could emulate and greats if he decides to stick around in the Spanish capital.

Assessing all of the coaches that he has played under across an eight-year stint with Real, Croatian playmaker Modric told El Partidazo de Cope: “[Jose] Mourinho was key in my signing for Madrid. I am sorry I only worked with him for a year. I will always be grateful to Mourinho for taking me to Real Madrid. He is tough and strong, but he is honest and always tells the truth to your face.

“[Carlo] Ancelotti is a spectacular coach. And even more as a person. We played very well with him. We had two spectacular years with him, winning the and the , playing great football. I still talk to him from time to time.

“[Rafa] Benitez hasn’t done well at Madrid but he’s a great coach. That’s football. Not every football coach arrives at a team and has success. I did not have any problem with him. The outside of the boot thing was something that happened in a training session, but it was nothing, we didn’t get on poorly.

“Zizou is a top manager. What he has done with us over the years is unrepeatable. It gives me the feeling that people do not appreciate him as a coach, he is always questioned. He’s one of the best! I wish that all of the world saw him as untouchable at Madrid.

“When you listen on TV or to the radio there are complaints and criticisms of Zidane. There are some criticisms that don’t even make sense. He’s a spectacular coach. The way he fits us is like a glove. He is ideal for Real Madrid. Zidane could be like Ferguson or Wenger in .”

While Modric has continued to shine under Zidane, not everybody has won over the French tactician.

Gareth Bale finds himself back at on a season-long loan after being frozen out of the fold in Madrid.

Modric feels for the Welshman, with the struggles he has endured on form and fitness fronts over recent years clouding the success that he initially enjoyed in Spanish football.

“I have been here with Bale for a long time,” Modric said.

“He’s a spectacular, shy guy. The press are judging him for his recent years, but you have to remember him for everything he has given. He has not had any problems in the dressing room. He spoke Spanish with us.

“People quickly forget what Bale has done. Gareth didn’t socialise much, but in the dressing room he was fine. I’m sorry many forgot what he has done.”