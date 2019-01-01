Zidane names Sevilla win as the most satisfying since making Real Madrid return

The Frenchman's side may have only won 1-0, but the manager rated it the best result since he returned in March

Zinedine Zidane admitted the 1-0 win over on Sunday left him more satisfied than any of the results he has achieved in his second spell at the helm.

Madrid head coach Zidane had come in for increasing scrutiny following the 3-0 loss to on Wednesday, but Karim Benzema's second-half header against Sevilla meant they returned to winning ways in LaLiga.

Sevilla had won the previous four LaLiga encounters between the two in Andalusia, but they were unable to muster a single shot on target, with Madrid boosted by captain Sergio Ramos' return to their defence.

Asked by Movistar if it was the best game of his second stint having returned in March, Zidane replied: "Yes, it is the game that leaves me the most satisfied since I came back.

"They have all helped each other on the field. We had complicated moments, but the solidarity that existed in those moments is obvious. This field is difficult."



Madrid trio Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale all failed to impress in an attacking sense in the victory, though Zidane was quick to highlight the other side of their games.

"We know we can create danger, but everyone's defensive work has been the key to winning," Zidane added.

"The three, in particular, have done it defending a lot. In a difficult game like today, everything had to be done."

Sergio Ramos, meanwhile, said Real Madrid were "hungry and angry to win" on Sunday.

Ramos, who missed the PSG loss through suspension, claimed Madrid's desire for success cannot be questioned.

"We have achieved the goal and managed to be calm for a week, after what has been said," Ramos told Movistar.

"Madrid is always hungry and angry to win. The team is always very optimistic. The team's getting better.

Article continues below

"We are tied with Athletic on the table and we have to keep trying to improve as a team and above all take advantage of the occasions like today."

He added: "We knew the difficulty of the game.

"It had been years since the team [Sevilla] did not win here. We have come with a very strong mentality, with the intention of committing the minimum possible errors."