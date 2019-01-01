Zidane leaves training after death of brother, Real Madrid confirm

The French manager left the club's pre-season training base in Montreal after his brother Farid passed away following a long-term illness

have confirmed coach Zinedine Zidane's brother Farid has died at the age of 54.

Zidane left the club's training camp in Montreal on Friday due to personal reasons, with Madrid announcing he was to be absent for an unspecified period.

His son Luca, a goalkeeper at Madrid now playing on loan at Racing Santander, also left training after receiving the news.

The Madrid squad held a minute's silence ahead of training on Saturday after being made aware of Farid's death, which followed a lengthy battle with illness.

Zidane's assistant David Bettoni will be in charge of the first team until the head coach's return. Bettoni and Zidane are close friends, having first met when the pair were in the youth team together at French side Cannes.

Madrid are currently in Montreal on a pre-season training camp ahead of a number of friendlies in the United States. Their first pre-season friendly comes against on July 21, before games with and .