Zidane backs Vazquez for new Real Madrid contract

The club's academy product has received the full support of his manager

Zinedine Zidane says Lucas Vazquez "has in his heart" and deserves to be offered a new contract by the club.

The international has started seven games for Madrid this season but is due to be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

He played the full 90 minutes of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Inter in the and impressed with his direct attacking display.

As well as setting up substitute Rodrygo for his side's second goal, which deflected off Achraf Hakimi, adding to Eden Hazard's early penalty, Vazquez also had more shots (four) than any player on the field.

Vazquez has showed his versatility by also featuring at right-back at times and Zidane wants the 29-year-old academy product to be rewarded with fresh terms.

"He always gives everything for us. I have always valued him and what he gives to us on the pitch," Zidane told Movistar+.

"Now he is having the opportunity to show us what he is all about. He was a youth player for us and has Madrid in his heart. I'm happy for him and the team.

"He is an important player and the club knows it. I think it will happen that he will renew."

Hazard's seventh-minute penalty was his first Champions League goal since November 2017 on his fourth start of another disrupted campaign.

He got 78 minutes under his belt, having also started the 1-1 draw with last weekend, and Zidane hopes the forward can soon find his rhythm.

"I'm happy because he's playing. He needs to play and get his football back," Zidane said. "For the good of the team, let him keep growing, because we need him."

Madrid's two goals came either side of Arturo Vidal being issued quick-fire yellow cards for dissent 33 minutes into the game after being denied a penalty.

The victory for Zidane's men was their first ever away at in European competition and put them a point behind Group B leaders , with and Inter three and five points worse off than Madrid respectively.

"We played a great game from the beginning to the end," Zidane said. "We played serious and with character. They were three very important points and we got the best of us.

"I'm happy with the players. When they have to turn it on, they turn it on."