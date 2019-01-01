ZESCO United hold Primeiro de Agosto in Caf Champions League

The Zambian heavyweights picked up a 1-1 away draw in their opening Group A clash

ZESCO United were held 1-1 at home by Primeiro de Agosto in their opening Caf bout at the Estadio 11 de Novembro, Luanda on Saturday.

Mabululu gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute, but defender Clement Mwape equalised for the visitors seven minutes later to secure a valuable point in Luanda.

Agosto opened the scoring when Mabululu met Manuell Afonso’s fine cross after the ball had evaded Adrian Chama, but they were unable to hold their lead and had no answer when Mwape turned home Zimbabwe international Thabani Kamusoko’s corner.

Christian Ngudikama could have added to the score for the Angolans following a fine dribble, while Jacob Banda was forced into an excellent stop to deny Afonso.

Mabululu himself could have had another, but striker Jesse Were blocked on the line following a fine header from the attacker, preserving a point for the Electricity Boys.

Agosto enjoyed the better of the rest of the encounter, taking 16 shots to their visitors' six, and enjoying almost 60 percent of the possession.

The draw leaves United second in Group A, with Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe thumping SC 3-0 in the other match.

The Zambians host Mazembe in the next gameweek—on December 7—while Agosto are away at Cairene heavyweights Zamalek.

United reached the group stage after ousting ’s Young Africans 3-2 on aggregate in the First Round, while Primeiro de Agosto progressed with a 2-2 away-goal triumph over Zambians Green Eagles.