Zaniolo and Under sign new Roma deals

The forward duo are two of the best young players in Europe and have signed fresh terms to stay in the Italian capital

have confirmed they have tied down Cengiz Under and Nicolo Zaniolo to new long-term contracts.

The pair have both been tipped for a bright future and appeared regularly in last season.

While Under, 22, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, Zaniolo, only 20, has signed a five-year contract extension.

Zaniolo joined from last summer and instantly fell for his new surroundings.

“A year ago it was an easy decision to choose Roma, and today it is even easier – after a season that helped me fall in love with this team and this city,” the playmaker told Roma's official website.

“I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to tie myself even closer to these colours – it is exactly what I wanted.”

Clearly delighted, chief executive Guido Fienga added: "This decision underlines the conviction, shared by both the player and the club, that Roma is where Nicolo can realise the vast potential that so excited the fans last season.

“We are certain that he will play a huge role for this team in the future.”

Under, a international who joined from Istanbul Başakşehir in 2017 and has gone on to score 10 goals in 52 Italian top-flight matches, was equally pleased to sign fresh terms.

“I arrived in Rome two years ago and since then, day after day, I’ve felt more in love with this city, this club and these fans,” Cengiz said.

“This is a very happy moment for me. I want to thank the club for allowing me to realise my wish to continue playing for Roma.”

“We really wanted to complete this renewal, because we all see the talent Cengiz has,” said sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

“We are certain that over the coming years he will make a huge contribution to the quality of the team, realising his great potential here in Rome – the perfect place for him to continue to improve.”