Zamalek coach Christian Gross concerned about weather as they battle Petro Atletico

The Swiss coach’s job is on the line following criticism from Zamalek president as the club is struggling in the Caf Confederation Cup

coach Christian Gross has expressed concern over the climatic conditions in Luanda ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup Group D match against Petro Atletico.

While it is expected to be mostly cloudy on Sunday with the temperatures forecasted to be hit a high of 30 degrees Celsius, Gross is worried about the humid conditions they are estimated to play under.

“The climate in Angola is difficult, in terms of temperature and humidity, and we will play the game intelligently so that players don’t get exhausted,” Gross was quoted as saying by Kingfut.

Gross is under pressure to steer winless Zamalek from the bottom of Group D where they just have two points from three games.

The Swiss coach appears to be surviving on borrowed time after club president Mortada Mansour recently criticized the coach’s tactics as well as the poor run in this tournament.

Any other result short of victory will further diminish their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament. Facing the prospect of an early exit from the Confederation Cup, Gross has admitted that the Petro Atletico match could be their final opportunity of making it further ahead.

“We are determined to beat Petro Atletico because it is our last chance, hopefully, we will take advantage of all the opportunities to win the game.”

Zamalek will be without three key players in Luanda with defender Mahmoud Alaa out of the match injured, while midfielder Tarek Hamed is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards away at and in the reverse fixture at home against Petro Atletico last weekend.

Also missing the trip to Luanda is Mahmoud Kahraba, who was suspended by the club for insulting fans in a rage after being substituted during the Petro Atletico match.

“Despite the absences, I have confidence in the players we got and their ability to clinch the three points.”