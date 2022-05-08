Zaha impressed by Crystal Palace's ascendancy and promises more in future

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has welcomed the team's ascendancy to the top half of the table, insisting it is a confidence booster.

The London side claimed three vital points at Selhurst Park on Saturday after defeating Watford by a solitary goal and sent them to the EFL Championship.

The Ivory Coast international scored the lone goal in the first half, from the penalty spot, to ensure his team bagged the three points. It was his 13th goal in the Premier League this season.

"It [the win] was massive because obviously for the players that have just joined the team it gives them confidence," Zaha said as quoted by the club's website.

"It gives everyone confidence to understand that the team we’re trying to build is a very good team and that in the first season this is what we can do. So it shows there’s a lot to come in the future.

"We’re taking every game as it comes and just glad to get the points on the board. Let’s see how high we can get up the table."

Saturday's result meant Palace have kept four clean sheets in their last four home matches. It is the first time they have achieved that and the 29-year-old insists it was a collective effort.

"It is showing that everyone understands their job and is working together," Zaha continued.

"It is not even a thing where it’s just the defence. It’s the whole team. It starts up-front with the way we defend and it’s a credit to everyone."

The experienced attacker also commented about his penalty-taking responsibilities before underlining the importance of the team scoring goals.

"As long as I’m scoring the penalties I can’t complain, really. The main thing is we managed to get the three points today so I’m happy," Zaha added.

"One thing we definitely need to work on is punishing teams. Today we had a lot of possession but didn’t make the most of it, so I think going forward that’s something we need to work on."