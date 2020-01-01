Zaha extends goalscoring record against Brighton with Crystal Palace opener

The Cote d’Ivoire international opened the scoring for the Eagles at Selhurst Park to continue his fine run against the Seagulls

and Hove Albion rank as the English top-flight side Wilfried Zaha has scored the most goals against, thanks to his opening strike for on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles went into the clash with the ambition of bouncing back from their 4-0 obliteration against , however, the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

In the 17th minute of the encounter, Roy Hodgson’s men, who made a slow start, were awarded a penalty after Tariq Lamptey pulled back on-loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi who was heading for Andros Townsend’s deep cross.

Zaha fired the resulting kick past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan who went the wrong way to give the Eagles an early lead.

With that strike, the former man has scored seven times against the Seagulls in all competitions, more than he has against any other Premier League opposition.

Also, that goal was his fourth in five outings in the ongoing 2020-21 season to equal last season’s feat where he achieved that number in 38 outings.

In the second half, Graham Potter’s men tried all their best to level matters, and when they looked dead and buried, super-sub Alexis Mac Allister latched onto a defence-splitting pass from Aaron Connolly before rifling past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace had the chance to grab a late win during extra-time as the visitors had captain Lewis Dunk sent off. Even at that, the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

While 's Cheikhou Kouyate and Zaha were in action from start to finish, 's Jeffrey Schlupp who was handed a starter's role was substituted for Christian Benteke in the 88th minute.

Schlupp’s compatriot Jordan Ayew was not listed for the game, while Anglo-Nigerian Eberechi Eze was an unused substitute.

For Brighton, Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma played every minute of the game, although he was cautioned in the 43rd minute.

With this result, Crystal Palace are now placed 12th having accrued seven points from five games played so far this season.

They would be gunning for their third triumph of the season when they travel to Craven Cottage on October 24 for a date against Scott Parker’s who are winless in all games played so far.

For Brighton, they are placed 16th in the log with just four points. They welcome Semi Ajayi’s West Bromwich Albion to the American Express Community Stadium on October 26.