‘Zaha can take over from Hazard at Chelsea’, says former Liverpool star

The former Manchester United winger was a handful for McAteer's former team at the weekend

After watching Wilfried Zaha terrorise the defence of his former team Liverpool, Jason McAteer believes the Crystal Palace star could be heir to Eden Hazard's throne at Chelsea.

The Cote d'Ivoire international - who earned Jurgen Klopp’s praise - was highly influential in Saturday's seven-goal thriller at Anfield, which, unfortunately, swung in favour of the Reds.

And McAteer opined that Chelsea - who are battling to keep star man Hazard, with Real Madrid lurking - might find his skills useful if the Belgian opts to leave Stamford Bridge.

“If it was Chelsea and Hazard went, and I am not saying he is a Hazard, but I think he could slot in there and be that player to get on the ball for them," McAteer said on LFC TV.

Zaha's incredible work at Palace has seen him become subject of transfer speculations, the latest being a big-money lure to China.

Prior to that, Palace tied him down to a long-term deal that runs through till 2023 and such would see them present a high asking price for their biggest asset.

“But if they go to Palace and Palace want £60m, you are thinking [should we pay that?]

“If it [the fee] was £25m you'd buy him tomorrow.

“And you don't know [if you are Chelsea] if he's that type of player to take over from Hazard.”