#ZabarmariMassacre: Super Eagles captain Musa and Shehu condemn killings of civilians in Northern Nigeria

Several individuals were beheaded by terrorists in the Northern part of Nigeria on Saturday

captain Ahmed Musa and Abdullahi Shehu have condemned the killings of tens of civilians by terorists in Zabarmari town situated in Jere local government of Borno State.

According to reports, labourers were attacked and killed while working on their rice farms on Saturday afternoon.

Immediately after the killings described as 'senseless' by Nigerian government, a mass burial for 43 bodies was monitored by the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum.

Saddened by the callous incident, Musa took to social media to express his grief and urged Nigerians to embrace peace.

"The change we want has to start with us," the former forward wrote on Instagram.

"If we truly love one another, things like this won't be happening I pray that this would be the last of its kind and we begin to experience the peace we should truly enjoy in the land."

Shehu also expressed his sympathy with the victims and government of Borno State.

"I'm heartbroken, sad to read about the sad incident in Zabarmari, Borno State. I sympathize with the victims," the Omonia Nicosia defender said.