'Over the moon' - Yunus Musah excited to link up with Christian Pulisic and reveals his AC Milan heroes

Yunus Musah is "over the moon" after sealing his AC Milan transfer and i looking forward to linking up with USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic.

Musah joins AC Milan from Valencia

Excited to play alongside Pulisic

Has revealed his AC Milan heroes

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder has joined the Rossoneri on a five-year contract after the Serie A giants paid around €20 million (£17m/$22m) to Valencia for his services. Earlier, in the summer, his compatriot, Pulisic, also joined the Lombardy club for a reported £17m ($22m) until 2027 with an option to extend for another season. The prospect of sharing the pitch with Pulisic is thrilling for Musah and he admitted that he did speak to the forward before signing the deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m very happy, today my mouth is hurting from all the smiling. I don’t know what to say, I want to thank everyone. I will need to take time to understand what has happened. I’m just so happy," he told the club's media.

“I’ve spoken with Christian, he was asking me how things were going and he congratulated me when he saw that I was about to sign. I’m delighted that we will be playing together at a club level as well as for the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah was quick to choose the number 80 as his new jersey number as it was once worn by Milan legend Ronaldinho. He revealed that his brother was a Milan fan and he has also looked up to several club legends including the Brazilian midfielder and Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf.

"There are so many Milan players I have admired: Clarence Seedorf, Pato, Ronaldinho. The players from that period mostly because my brother was a Milan fan and I got to know a lot about the club," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Musah will look to hit the ground running and slot into the starting XI when Milan play a friendly against Trento on August 9.