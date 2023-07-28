- Musah set to leave Valencia
- On his way to AC Milan
- Personal terms already agreed with Rossoneri
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Relevo, the Spanish outfit is ready to lower their demand from €25m (£21m/$28m) for the midfielder which has put the deal back on track. Milan were ready to offer €18m (£15m/$20m) plus bonuses but that bid was rejected by Valencia. However, it is understood that the deal has been settled for €20m (£17m/$22m) after an agreement was reached between the two sides.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Che believe that Musah only wants Milan and hence they have agreed to compromise to expedite the transfer. The USMNT star has already agreed personal terms with Milan and a transfer is now thought to be close. He will reportedly sign a deal worth €2 million a year with Stefano Pioli's side and link up with USMNT team-mate Christian Pulisic at Milan.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, the Lombardy outfit is busy lightening their squad and are ready to offload Ante Rebic to Besiktas. According to Sky Sports Italy, it will be a loan deal with a buy option in the contract.
WHAT NEXT? Musah spent significant time in Arsenal’s academy system as a youngster and also holds an Italian passport which will ensure that he will not occupy a non-EU spot. During his four-year stint in Spain, he has made 108 senior appearances and boasts of scoring five goals.