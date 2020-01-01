‘You’re doing well’ - Ighalo praised by D’banj for Manchester United impact

The striker contributed a goal and an assist in on Thursday and the Afrobeats star has led the football world to pay tribute to the Nigerian

African music star Oladapo Oyebanjo (D’banj) led the praise for ’s Odion Ighalo after his notable performance against LASK.

Ighalo .. what a great control and wonderful finishing ... you’re doing well 👏 @ighalojude ooin — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) March 12, 2020

Odion Ighalo is the only player in history to score in the 27th minute against LASK behind closed doors in a continental competition.



Give him the Balon D'or already!!! — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) March 12, 2020

Goal ✅

Assist ✅@IghaloJude coming up with the goods 😁 pic.twitter.com/CyVoAILgkR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2020

Ighalo is everything Lukaku should have been!! Big presence up front, strong, holds the ball up well, lays it off, decent first touch, intelligent, a natural goal scorer... And the icing on the cake is he is a lifelong #MUFC fan, living out all our dreams.

Viva Ighaloooooo ❤️🇾🇪 — Jo (@YorkieRed_Jojo) March 12, 2020

Do not give up on your dream.



Ighalo (2019) pic.twitter.com/pnaWq7gWUv — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) March 12, 2020

I don’t think Solskjaer would ever make a better decision in his young managerial career - he signed Odion Ighalo and everything changed. The Nigerian R9 has been a shinning light. Contract extension without a doubt. 💪🏽#MUFC #GGMU — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) March 12, 2020

What a goal 😍 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 12, 2020

Ighalo is walking the talk. 💪🏾 — Senator (@DamiAjibola) March 12, 2020

Ighalo is going to be Manchester United’s Drogba. You heard it here first. Save this tweet. #mufc #ighalofc #europa — Mr Wellington (@Bukom_Boy) March 12, 2020

Ighalo, 30, got a goal and an assist as the Red Devils beat the Austrians 5-0 in Thursday’s last-16 first-leg tie.The ex- international put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead with a stunning effort in the 28th minute thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ assist.With Daniel James handing the Old Trafford giants a two-goal lead, Ighalo turned provider for Juan Mata who turned in the third goal before substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira completed the damage.And D’banj, a passionate United supporter, took to social media to praise his compatriot alongside other football lovers.