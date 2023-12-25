Who would be your club's perfect January transfer window signing?

The winter transfer window opens in just seven days - who would you like to see your club land to improve their fortunes?

It's almost time for managers in the Premier League and across Europe to be able to strengthen their squads with new signings, with the transfer window opening on January 1, 2024.

Having massively underperformed thus far in the 2023-24 campaign, Manchester United fans will likely want to see some fresh faces brought in before too long, while there could be plenty of ins and outs at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea look to spend more money to improve on what has been a pretty dismal season up to now.

Manchester City, meanwhile, haven't had everything their own way in the Premier League this season, and Pep Guardiola may be tempted to dip into the market for the right player, while Arsenal and Liverpool may add further depth to improve their chances of challenging for the title.

Elsewhere in Europe, Barcelona find themselves way off the pace in La Liga and Xavi will likely want to make a splash in the January window, albeit sales might have to be on the agenda too to help fund new additions.

You'd never rule out Real Madrid or PSG making a significant transfer move as they look to secure domestic and European success, while Bayern Munich have already bolstered their ranks with the signing of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada.

