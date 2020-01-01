'You can't go wrong or make a mistake with Ibrahimovic' - AC Milan midfielder Bennacer

The Swedish veteran's impact is already being felt in his second stint with the Rossoneri

midfielder Ismael Bennacer has hailed teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his influence at the club, describing him as someone "you can't go wrong or make a mistake with".

The 38-year-old former international is in his second stint with the Rossoneri and has scored four goals in 10 appearances.

He arrived at a time when Milan were in dismal form and in the bottom half of the log, but his presence has seen the 18-time champions move to within three points of the final qualification spot.

"Zlatan is that type of player who always helps you and wants the best," Bennacer in an interview posted on ACMilan's official Twitter handle .

"You can't go wrong or make a mistake with Zlatan, and that's fine with me. He wants perfection and you have to look for it if you want to be the best.

"He sits next to me in the locker room, so if I don't do well in training it makes fun of me, but this is good because I always have to do my best.

"He came here and wants a certain level, a high level until he stops, because he is his career, which is fantastic. It is his personality and I think it has always been like that, nobody says anything, everything is calm."

Bennacer signed for Milan from after a successful campaign at the 2019 which saw win the tournament for the second time in their history.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has featured 20 times in Serie A this season and has received 12 yellow cards, which is the joint highest in the Italian top-flight alongside 's Mattia Bani.

He says he is keen to add his name to the club's illustrious history.

"If I think about the history of this great club and put on the shirt, I just want to fight and give my all when I'm on the field. I want to win everything," he concluded.

Bennacer was previously on the books of though he never made an appearance at the club.

He had played for Arles-Avignon and Tours in , where he was born, before moving to to play for Empoli and now Milan.