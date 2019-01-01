'You can't force it' - Sterling plays down succeeding Kompany as Man City captain

The England winger is reluctant to put himself forward for a leadership role at Etihad Stadium despite another year of impressive progress

Raheem Sterling has played down the possibility of succeeding Vincent Kompany as captain next season, insisting there are a "lot of good candidates" at the club.

The Premier League champions lost a talismanic leader at the end of the 2018-19 campaign as Kompany called time on his career in Manchester, returning to Anderlecht in a player-manager capacity .

The Belgian centre-back racked up over 300 appearances for City across all competitions after joining the club in 2008, winning 11 trophies in total, including four league titles.

Pep Guardiola has not yet managed to bring in a replacement for Kompany in the summer transfer window and the captain's armband is still up for grabs ahead of the new season.

Sterling has been mooted as a possible contender for the role, after re-affirming his status as one of City's most consistent performers last term.

The 24-year-old contributed 25 goals in 51 matches across all competitions for Guardiola's side during their run to an unprecedented domestic treble, but he claims that he is "not fussed" about skippering the team in the near future.

“It’s not something that I’m fussed about really," Sterling told the Independent . "It has to be natural, you can’t force it.

“I’m not going to start shouting on the pitch now Vinny’s gone. Your team-mates have to see you in that light.

“The manager and us as players will make the right choice. We’ve got a lot of good candidates here.

“David (Silva) has been here for God knows how long – he’s been in the country longer than I have! There is Kevin, Dinho, we have a lot of players who can fill it.”

The winger does, however, acknowledge his responsibilities as a senior member of the City squad and is on hand to give his opinion when required.

“People do ask me a lot of questions for an opinion," Sterling added. "I’m developing and maturing and people around the club can see that.

"I do have quite a say in the changing room and they do ask my opinion.”

City wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over Yokohama on Saturday , which marked their third win from four fixtures over the summer.

Guardiola's men will now prepare for a Community Shield clash against next Sunday, before they begin their latest Premier League title defence away at West Ham on August 10.